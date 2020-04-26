Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILT opened at $8.39 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

GILT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

