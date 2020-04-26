Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,310 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Evolus worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 509,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,162.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 459,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evolus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Evolus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

