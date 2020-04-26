Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.81. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

