ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

ESSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

