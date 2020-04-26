Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 48,603 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of International Money Express worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 332,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6,165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 73,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $294.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.06.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

