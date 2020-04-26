Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Independence worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Independence by 2,180.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Independence by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHC. TheStreet cut shares of Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Independence Holding has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

