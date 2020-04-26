Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUT opened at $21.74 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

