Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Translate Bio worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.23. Translate Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.