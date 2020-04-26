Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Chemung Financial worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHMG. DA Davidson upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

