Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,291 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 493,969 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

In related news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALA opened at $6.55 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $423.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.