Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Eastern worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EML shares. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Eastern news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Eastern Co has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.