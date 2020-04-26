Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,525 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $416.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.47.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

