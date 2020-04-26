Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SK Telecom by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.58. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

