Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. BTIG Research began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of CUE opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

