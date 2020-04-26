Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,048 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 394,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 247,210 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

