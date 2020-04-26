Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,907 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 584,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

