Head to Head Survey: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulfport Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 6 4 2 0 1.67 PDC Energy 0 3 13 0 2.81

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 89.80%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $33.79, suggesting a potential upside of 211.39%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -116.37% 4.70% 2.40% PDC Energy -4.90% 2.25% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.19 -$2.00 billion $0.72 2.26 PDC Energy $1.16 billion 0.93 -$56.67 million $0.83 13.07

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

