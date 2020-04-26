Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:TREC opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.90. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 5,810 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and have sold 21,836 shares worth $141,787. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

