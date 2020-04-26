Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,912 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of MediciNova worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

MediciNova stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

