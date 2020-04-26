Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 196,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $381,012.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,414.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 701,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,825. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.