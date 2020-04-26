Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

