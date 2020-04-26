40,658 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

