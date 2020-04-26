Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,996,978. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.