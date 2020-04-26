Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.12. Clearfield Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

