Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $152,000 in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

