Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,671 Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

