Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $155,000 in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. ValuEngine cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Allen Gray acquired 2,702 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $25,614.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Hough III acquired 5,350 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at $88,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,131 shares of company stock worth $75,999. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

