Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.63, 1,528,315 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,266,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

