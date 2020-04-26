Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.63, 1,528,315 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,266,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.
The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.