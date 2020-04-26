India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading 6.1% Higher

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50, 1,228,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 498,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.23% of India Globalization Capital worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

