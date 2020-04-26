Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.73. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $680.63 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

