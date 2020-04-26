Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €66.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €59.54 ($69.23) on Thursday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

