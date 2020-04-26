Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €59.54 ($69.23) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.00.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

