Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €76.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €59.54 ($69.23) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.00.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

