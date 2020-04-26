Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.60 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.77 ($6.71).

DBK stock opened at €5.45 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.05. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

40,658 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
40,658 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Clearfield Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Clearfield Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $152,000 in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $152,000 in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,671 Purple Innovation Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,671 Purple Innovation Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $155,000 in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $155,000 in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report