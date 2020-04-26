Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.77 ($6.71).

DBK stock opened at €5.45 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.05. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

