freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.10 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.27 ($22.41).

FNTN stock opened at €16.68 ($19.40) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.36.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Analyst Recommendations for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

