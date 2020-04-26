freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.10 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.27 ($22.41).

FNTN stock opened at €16.68 ($19.40) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.36.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

