Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €10.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.78 ($12.53).

FRA TKA opened at €5.43 ($6.32) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.16 and a 200 day moving average of €10.16.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

