Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €78.44 ($91.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.02 and a 200 day moving average of €102.26. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

