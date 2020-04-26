Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Sartorius stock opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €214.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €200.69. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

