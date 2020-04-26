Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €207.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

Sartorius stock opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €200.69.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

