Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of KGX opened at €43.74 ($50.86) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.14.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

