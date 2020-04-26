JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €61.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.63 ($62.36).

Shares of FRE opened at €37.66 ($43.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.52. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

