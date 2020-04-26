Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €135.91 ($158.03).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €134.00 ($155.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.61 and a 200-day moving average of €160.84. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

