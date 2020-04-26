Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARL. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.13 ($25.73).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €13.67 ($15.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a market cap of $818.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

