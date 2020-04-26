Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.80 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.00 ($12.79).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 opened at €8.22 ($9.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.88. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.