Warburg Research Reiterates €56.50 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.15 ($61.80).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 52-week high of €74.60 ($86.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.