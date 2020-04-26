Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of €8.22 ($9.56). The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.44 and a 200-day moving average of €4.98.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

