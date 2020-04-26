Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €2.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

Commerzbank stock opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.44 and a 200-day moving average of €4.98. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of €8.22 ($9.56). The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

