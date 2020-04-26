Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 183.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.00 ($60.47).

Shares of CCAP opened at €17.64 ($20.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.92. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.26).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

