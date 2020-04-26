Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €28.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €27.56 ($32.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.73. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1-year high of €59.26 ($68.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.