UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

ETR DAI opened at €27.56 ($32.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €59.26 ($68.91).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

